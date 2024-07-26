Sanibel day passes hope to get more business on the island

WINK News
Two SJC Boxers, Mario Nunez and Arbon Kurtishi, help each other in the ring as each of them had their lives changed because of boxing.
If you think about a crowded space- something with more than 250 people- if it’s in Lee county, statistically one person has chlamydia.
Voting equipment is being tested in Lee County. This is to ensure all ballots are printed and counted correctly for the upcoming election.
State Attorney Amira Fox convened a grand jury, which decided to move forward with a case against a Charlotte Correctional inmate.
The teen has been charged and the sheriff’s office said they’re aware that many believe felony charges are in order, but under Florida law, there are very specific criteria that must be met for felony charges to be filed.
The Weather Authority is watching a tropical disturbance over the Central Atlantic Ocean.
Cape Coral man arrest on drug charges. Investigators said they found, guns, drugs, and more than $32,000 in Richard Riley’s home.
This weekend, the Naples Lunatics Green will compete in the Superhero Sports tournament in Canton, Ohio.
Lee County Parks & Recreation sites offering free swimming or free parking this weekend to include parks, beaches and boat ramps.
Two outparcel buildings under construction simultaneously on the north and west side of the CVS pharmacy at Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads will have new spaces for restaurants, stores and a variety of additional service concepts at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the sprawling retail center in North Naples.
As the school year comes closer, drivers need to be aware of these big yellow school buses or face a hefty fine.
The Type One Time Youth Hockey Camp helps kids with type one diabetes both on and off the ice.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Festival Park in the Northwest area of Cape Coral is finally taking place.
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a boat on U.S. 41 near Tuckers Grade.
A pass will allow vacationers to hang out at a Sanibel beach club for a day in hopes of drumming up some business.
On Tuesday, Sanibel will be voting on a day pass for the island.
At Sundial, a $75 adult day pass includes a $30 food and beverage credit and access to the pool, beach and tiki bar. There’s also a $45 pass for kids.
Businesses have been struggling since Hurricane Ian.
“We’ve, of course, been closed since Hurricane Ian. It’s been almost two years,” said Becky Miller, general manager of Sundial Beach Resort and Spa.
To say business has been slow would be an understatement: there’s been none.
“We are working very hard to just get the resort open again,” Miller said.
And the hard work has paid off.
“Basically, every inch of this resort has been fully renovated, so it’s pretty amazing,” Miller said.
While the pool deck is ready to go and some of their restaurants will soon follow, resort rooms won’t start opening until at least November, so Sundial came up with an idea.
“Our hope is to have council approve a plan to allow us to sell day passes to bring guests to the sundial to come out and enjoy our beautiful beach and our pool area,” Miller said.
So, the council put the matter on their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and they’re not just looking at temporary permits for Sundial, but for all registered resorts.
“I think absolutely should be something that others would possibly consider,” Miller said.
A spokesperson with the city said resorts wanting to take part would need to get a temporary permit, and no fee will be asked of them. The permits would last six months.
“It means a jumpstart to a lot of people’s lives. It means getting our business back to life,” Miller said.
Eric Jackson is the Public Information Officer for the City of Sanibel. He sent WINK news some key points he wanted to be known:
If the temporary day passes are approved at Tuesday’s meeting, Sundial plans to open up for business on Aug. 1