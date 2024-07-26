Sanibel day passes hope to get more business on the island

A pass will allow vacationers to hang out at a Sanibel beach club for a day in hopes of drumming up some business.

On Tuesday, Sanibel will be voting on a day pass for the island.

At Sundial, a $75 adult day pass includes a $30 food and beverage credit and access to the pool, beach and tiki bar. There’s also a $45 pass for kids.

Businesses have been struggling since Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve, of course, been closed since Hurricane Ian. It’s been almost two years,” said Becky Miller, general manager of Sundial Beach Resort and Spa.

To say business has been slow would be an understatement: there’s been none.

“We are working very hard to just get the resort open again,” Miller said.

And the hard work has paid off.

“Basically, every inch of this resort has been fully renovated, so it’s pretty amazing,” Miller said.

While the pool deck is ready to go and some of their restaurants will soon follow, resort rooms won’t start opening until at least November, so Sundial came up with an idea.

“Our hope is to have council approve a plan to allow us to sell day passes to bring guests to the sundial to come out and enjoy our beautiful beach and our pool area,” Miller said.

So, the council put the matter on their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and they’re not just looking at temporary permits for Sundial, but for all registered resorts.

“I think absolutely should be something that others would possibly consider,” Miller said.

A spokesperson with the city said resorts wanting to take part would need to get a temporary permit, and no fee will be asked of them. The permits would last six months.

“It means a jumpstart to a lot of people’s lives. It means getting our business back to life,” Miller said.

Eric Jackson is the Public Information Officer for the City of Sanibel. He sent WINK news some key points he wanted to be known:

The temporary use permit for Beach Club Day is only available to businesses operating within the resort housing district

The beach club day passes are intended to replace resort housing dwelling units unavailable to rent due to reconstruction or repairs post storm.

A temporary use permit must be obtained through the Planning Department.

No fee shall be required for such permit.

All temporary use permits issued through this allowance will expire six months from the date of issuance, or upon the issuance of a certificate of completion or occupancy for the resort housing dwelling units, whichever comes first. For good cause shown, including unforeseen circumstances delaying post storm reconstruction or repairs to a resort housing district property operating a “beach club” with a temporary use permit, that property may request a 3-month extension from the Planning Department.

All temporary permits will expire after six months

If the temporary day passes are approved at Tuesday’s meeting, Sundial plans to open up for business on Aug. 1