“Drivers need to be aware of the big yellow school buses or face a hefty fine,” said WINK News Traffic Anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen.

If you’re driving behind a school bus, and you see that red stop sign come out, you need to stop.

You are not in the clear on the other side of the road either. Drivers going in either direction on a two-way or multi-lane road have to stop for school buses.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website, “Motorists should always be alert and drive with caution around school buses and in school zones where children may be present—like at schools, bus stops, and in school parking lots. Parents should also go over safety tips with their children to make sure they are safe on and around school buses and school zones.” School bus stop sign. CREDIT: WINK News

“Drivers need to stop until the children have reached the sidewalks and the stop sign arm folds back into the bus,” added Cox-Rosen.

The only time you don’t have to stop is if you’re driving past a school bus in the opposite direction with a raised barrier in the middle or at least five feet of unpaved space separating traffic.

Illegally passing a school bus, depending on the severity of the offense and if anyone is injured, could result in a fine of up to $1,500, points on your license, and a requirement to take a driver improvement course. CREDIT: FLORIDA HIGHWAY SAFTEY AND MOTOR VEHICLES

Penalties from FLHSMV if you pass a stopped school bus and hit or kill someone:

120 community service hours in a trauma center or hospital

Participate in a victim’s impact panel session, or if such a panel does not exist, attend a FLHSMV approved driver improvement course

Six points on your driver’s license

Suspension of license for a minimum of one year

$1,500 fine

The agency also offered advice to keep children safe:

Arrive at the bus stop about five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Wait in a safe place away from the road. Never sit on the roadway or curb while waiting for the bus.

Know the bus driver’s name and the bus number.

Never walk behind a bus, and stay away from its wheels at all times. When the bus stops, children should wait for the driver’s signal that it is safe to cross the road or board the bus.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Look left, right and left again. Children should make eye contact with the bus driver.

Illegal Passing of School Buses – Survey Results

The Florida Department of Education conducts an annual survey about the illegal passing of buses. Here are the 2023 results for Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County —92 drivers participated and said they experienced 83 illegal passes. Thirty-one happened in the morning, five in midday, and 47 in the afternoon. Fifty-seven passed in front of the bus, 26 in the rear, 78 on the left side, and five on the right.

—92 drivers participated and said they experienced 83 illegal passes. Thirty-one happened in the morning, five in midday, and 47 in the afternoon. Fifty-seven passed in front of the bus, 26 in the rear, 78 on the left side, and five on the right. Collier County—234 drivers participated and said they experienced 334 illegal passes. 152 happened in the morning, 4 in the midday, and 178 in the afternoon. 162 passed in front of the bus, 172 in the rear, 334 on the left side and none on the right.

DeSoto County —23 drivers participated and said they experienced eight illegal passes. Six happened in the morning, none in the midday and two in the afternoon. Eight passed in front of the bus and on the left side.

—23 drivers participated and said they experienced eight illegal passes. Six happened in the morning, none in the midday and two in the afternoon. Eight passed in front of the bus and on the left side. Glades County —12 drivers participated and said they didn’t experience any illegal passes.

—12 drivers participated and said they didn’t experience any illegal passes. Hendry County —Five drivers participated and said they experienced 11 illegal passes. Three happened in the morning, three in the midday, and five in the afternoon. Nine passed in front of the bus, two in the rear, 10 on the left side and one on the right.

—Five drivers participated and said they experienced 11 illegal passes. Three happened in the morning, three in the midday, and five in the afternoon. Nine passed in front of the bus, two in the rear, 10 on the left side and one on the right. Lee County—455 drivers participated and said they experienced 834 illegal passes. 402 happened in the morning, 64 in the midday and 368 in the afternoon. 470 passed in front of the bus, 364 in the rear, 772 on the left side, and 62 on the right.

For more information on school bus safety, click here, and for more resources, click here.