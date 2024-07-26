WINK News

Charlotte Correctional prisoner arrested for death of another inmate

State Attorney Amira Fox convened a grand jury, which decided to move forward with a case against a Charlotte Correctional inmate.

William Tulenko was charged with strangling fellow inmate James Howze to death.

This happened in February.

Tulenko already had another case pending for the death of a different inmate in another county.

Howze was serving time for homicide home invasion and also had a charge for an inmate death in another county.

