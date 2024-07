Experts are studying how the foods we eat affect the environment, especially after we flush our waste down the toilet.

A recent study examined those at the bottom of the food chain. Scientists are figuring out if sucralose, commonly known as Splenda, is impacting microorganisms in the environment.

Since sucralose does not break down in our body, we keep flushing it into the ecosystem day after day.

But artificial sweeteners couldn’t be that harmful, Right?

According to Tracey Schafer and the team of researchers at the University of Florida, this research is just the beginning.

Nevertheless, this research brings us closer to understanding our impact on the ecosystem.

Personal choices like eating more organic foods and community actions like improving our public utilities.

Watch above for the full story.