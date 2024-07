From working on the speed bag to jumping rope, no matter what Mario Nunez does at SJC Boxing, it comes from a place of gratitude.

“Without this place, we wouldn’t be talking,” Nunez said.

That’s because before Nunez discovered boxing four years ago, he was at his lowest point. He even considered taking his own life.

“When I tried to pull the trigger, I just couldn’t,” Nunez recalled.

He added, “I looked at myself in the mirror you know for a second I didn’t see this grown man face. I saw myself as a kid a chubby little kid. And you know I remember apologizing to myself and I started crying.”

(If you or someone you know needs help, call or text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988)

Nunez decided to make a change. So he turned to boxing.

“When I fight I’m not fighting alone,” Nunez said. “I’m fighting with everything I’ve ever lived through.”

Nunez rose through the ranks in the gym, becoming a three-time champion. But when the opportunity came for Nunez to turn pro, the gym’s owner, Steve Canton, vividly remembers what Nunez told him, “If I turn pro right now I’m being a little selfish because this gym actually saved my life. Now I want to help other kids while I can. Teach me to become a coach. And we worked hard and he’s worked hard and he’s done a great job with the kids.”

Nunez said, “I’m alive. I’m happy. I love myself. I love my family. I love these kids. I won you know. And you know I want to give these kids the same chance and make it easier on them.”

One of those kids Nunez has helped in and out of the ring is Arbon Kurtishi.

The 15-year-old is growing inside and outside the ring.

“I’m more mature and then whatever this also helped me move on from things,” Kurtishi explained. “Let’s say you get whipped in sparring, you can’t hold onto that forever. You got to overcome how I say overcome your fears. You have to keep going. Keep pushing.”

Kurtishi uses boxing to do just that. WINK News met with Kurtishi in February. He was using boxing to help deal with the loss of his father. Nunez serves as Kurtishi’s coach, even delivering the pre-title fight speech.

“It’s two guys fighting in the ring. You did your job, now you just go out and have fun. You do what you’re supposed to do.”

Kurtishi went on to win the Florida State Junior Olympics championship belt for his weight class.

“I really wanted that win,” Kurtishi said. “For the other ones I was just going for the fight. But that one I really wanted. And it was amazing getting the hand raised. I did so well in that fight like one of my proudest accomplishments.”

“To overcome his grief of losing his father, overcome the obstacles that he did to succeed, that’s just a good thing and one of the reasons why we’re here,” Canton said.

Kurtishi said, “it’s good to be at the top now. Because it makes you even hungrier. You have people coming after you just I want all the completion. I want everyone to come after me.”