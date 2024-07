You get a notification on your phone from your Ring camera app that someone is at the door, only to find out it is someone exposing themselves.

It’s the last thing victim Maria Kivi wanted or expected to see last week.

“This random man was exposing himself and pleasing himself at midnight and came back at 5 a.m.,” said Kivi.

WINK News blurred the video of her surveillance camera. This happened on Albury Street in Charlotte County.

In the Ring footage, you can see a shirtless man, wearing shorts and flip-flops, walk up to her camera with his hands down his pants and start to touch himself. He does this for about a minute, then walks away.

The sheriff’s office said that man is 45-year-old Jason Roy, who’s now behind bars.

WINK News spoke to Kivi, and she has one word for this: why? Why did this man decide to expose and touch himself while looking right into her ring camera?

“Never seen that man before in my life, just some random man,” said Kivi.

She said she’s thankful she doesn’t live with any kids who could have potentially seen him.

While he was random to Kivi, her neighbors told her they had seen him before.

“He was in our neighbor’s yard last winter. Incoherent, cold and wet, and under the influence. The police were called on him then, too, apparently,” Kivi said.

Kivi filed a police report as soon as this happened a week ago, and investigators were able to track Roy down.

I have everything locked up. We have cameras, I’m not nervous [but] that fear in the back of your mind is always there. You never know what can happen,” said Kivi.