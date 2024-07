MGN

Attention Southwest Florida shoppers: Boar’s Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meats sold at local chains like Publix, following a Listeria outbreak. Here’s what you need to know:

So far, 34 people across 13 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, as of now, no cases have been reported in Florida. As a result, Boar’s Head is pulling all liverwurst products from shelves due to potential contamination.

The recall affects approximately 207,528 pounds of product. Here’s a breakdown of what’s being recalled:

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst

Produced: June 11, 2024, to July 17, 2024

June 11, 2024, to July 17, 2024 Packaging: 5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced at retail delis

5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced at retail delis Sell-by Dates: July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024 Brand: Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Recalled Products: Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna, Beef Bologna

Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna, Beef Bologna Label: Look for “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Look for “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection Sell-by Dates: August 10 or August 15

For more details on the recall, click here.

What You Should Do:

If you have recently bought any of these recalled products:

Don’t Eat Them: Throw them away or return them to the store.

Throw them away or return them to the store. Reheat Deli Meats: If you buy deli meats from the counter, reheat them to 165°F or until steaming hot before eating. Let them cool before consuming.

If you buy deli meats from the counter, reheat them to 165°F or until steaming hot before eating. Let them cool before consuming. Clean Up: Wash your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled meats.

Listeria can grow even in cold temperatures, but heating to a high temperature kills it effectively.

What to Watch For:

If you’re pregnant, over 65, or have a weakened immune system, and have eaten these recalled products, watch for symptoms of listeriosis. For those who aren’t in these high-risk groups, symptoms might include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, with possible headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. Pregnant individuals might experience similar symptoms but with the added risk of pregnancy loss or premature birth.

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if you’re in a high-risk group, contact your healthcare provider immediately.