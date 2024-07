The Lee County GOP hosted the Trumparilla Boat Parade Saturday morning in support of the Republican nominee.

The event was held at 10 a.m. on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.

The parade sailed from the north side of the Midpoint Memorial Bridge in the middle of the Caloosahatche River and eventually made its way to the Sanibel lighthouse.

As election season kicks into high gear, the closer we get to Nov. the more people are fired up for election day.

And at the Trumparilla Boat Parade, it’s all for former President Donald Trump.

In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination, fans showed their unwavering support for him.

A bright and sunny morning out on the water, it was the perfect time to host an event like this.

Hundreds of boats flooded the Midpoint bridge with their flags waving in the wind.

“He’s just the man. Yeah, he’s the man, he’s got aura,” said one event attendee.

With all of the current events in the past few weeks, it was a way for supporters to get out and show their support for the former president.

Lee County GOP Chairman Michael Thompson said this goes beyond just showing their support for his re-election.

“Just really meant to get people together, especially after the assassination attempt, especially since President Trump was just nominated at the RNC. It’s really just a way to start organizing people, Trump’s got such a big pole over here, and so much support, we wanted to get out here and give him a little glimpse of what the support looks like,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he was expecting to see an overwhelming show of support.

Back in 2020 they held a similar event near the election and had about 50 boats out on the water.

This year, he expects somewhere between 150 to 200 to make their way to Sanibel from the Midpoint Memorial Bridge.

The trip down to the Sanibel lighthouse took boaters about an hour and a half, with the Lee County GOP encouraging those without a boat to meet them at the lighthouse to show their support.