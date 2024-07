WINK News has learned the man who went under the water at New Pass Bridge and Dog Beach in Bonita Springs on Saturday has died.

Witnesses told WINK News that a man was swimming under the bridge and ended up underwater for an extended period.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the man who was taken to the hospital has passed away.

WINK News reporter Ashley French spoke with several witnesses who shared a video of CPR being performed on the man who was taken out of the water near Dog Beach off the Bonita Springs Causeway.

One witness who wishes to remain anonymous saw the swimmer get taken by a current: “There was a family right here swimming by New Pass on the southside, and I watched somebody drift in. He drifted all the way back to where the current would take him and pretty much got caught. There is a little undercurrent right there that not many people don’t know about.”

Another witness who fishes and swims often near the New Pass Bridge said he was shocked to see all this unfold.

“There were cops here, so we thought maybe it was the traffic stop. It’s crazy hearing that because normally, I see people swimming here a lot and people crossing from that bridge going to the little island on the other side. It’s crazy that somebody can drown out here,” said Andres Ramos.

The victim has not yet been identified.