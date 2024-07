This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features inmate murder, drug busts, and stolen U-Hauls in Walmart parking lots. William Tulenko’s mugshot Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

William Tulenko was charged with strangling a fellow inmate, James Howze, to death.

This incident occurred in Feb. while Tulenko had another case pending for the death of a different inmate in another county.

Howze was serving time for homicide home invasion and also had a charge for an inmate death in another county.

State Attorney Amira Fox convened a grand jury, which decided to move forward with a case against the Charlotte Correctional inmate.

Richard Michael Riley was arrested following an investigation for drugs by the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers obtained information that the 57-year-old was selling large amounts of counterfeit blue-pressed fentanyl pills in Lee County.

Detectives discovered pill bottles, over $30,000, 14 firearms, needles and spoons, as well as over 20 grams of Methadone.

Riley faces charges of trafficking in Oxycodone, trafficking in or manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription for the Methadone.

He has bonded out of jail and entered a plea of not guilty in the case against him.

Carlos Rodriguez, 30 mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Rodriguez, 30, was arrested in Lehigh Acres for the theft of a U-Haul pickup truck in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the stolen vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of the Fort Myers U-Haul location off of Kernel Circle. According to local U-Haul officials, Rodgriguez “fished” out keys from a thick lockbox and drove off with the pickup truck.

Once police were informed of the theft, they used U-Haul GPS tracking to find Rodriguez.

U-Haul officials and LSCO confirmed there was a police chase. They made contact with the U-Haul once, and it fled. They then tracked it down with aviation.

Once the U-Haul reached Walmart and was parked, Rodriguez ran into the store. He then exited through the back door and ran into nearby woods where he then surrendered and was arrested.

Rodriguez has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, resisting an officer, moving traffic violation, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

