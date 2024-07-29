Blood test to screen for colon cancer now available

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s snipers in the special operations unit train for every situation.
Inside this box is a blood test kit called ‘shield,’ which could literally change the course of colorectal cancer screening for millions of people.
A dog was rescued after being found paddling a mile and a half off the shore of the beach.
A couple spotted the stranded pup while on a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and the Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.
Marco Island Vice Chairman, Erik Brechnitz is facing DUI charges after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the parking garage of 5000 Royal Marco Way.
Blake Janik and his dad, John, have a lot in common: A love for superheroes, genetics, and a shared battle with cancer.
FDOT offered a view from above of its progress on the Caloosahatchee Bridge Project.
The threat of flooding caused by heavy rain is a well-known one for Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday in disclosing how the gunman prior to the shooting had researched mass attacks and explosive devices.
Former LCSO Deputy Tyrese Jackson is accused of pulling people over and getting money out of drivers he didn’t believe would report him.
Naples Motorsports has acquired Rooms To Go’s former showroom on U.S. 41 in Naples, a move that will triple the size of the luxury and exotic car dealership.
A plane had to make an emergency landing at Naples Airport late Monday morning.
A woman has been arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-75 in Lee County earlier this morning.
Three young men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two street racing investigations in Cape Coral.
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
Cash in on the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 29 – August 11.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind blood test for colon cancer.
The FDA officially approved the Guardant Health blood test on Monday morning, saying it could be used for primary screening.
It gives patients one more option to detect colon cancer.
Colonoscopy has always been the gold standard because it can find and, if needed, treat colorectal cancers by searching for and eliminating polyps.
The problem is that too few people are getting them, and colorectal cancer remains the number two cancer killer.
This joins the at-home stool test as another method of screening.
It’s hoped the blood test will be easy enough to encourage people who were reluctant to get screened.
It means people aged 45 and older with average risk can take the test.
With FDA approval, it now meets the guidelines for Medicare coverage.
The American Cancer Society believes 70 percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with increased screening.