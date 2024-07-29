WINK News

Blood test to screen for colon cancer now available

Reporter: Amy Oshier
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind blood test for colon cancer.

Inside this box is a blood test kit called ‘shield,’ which could literally change the course of colorectal cancer screening for millions of people.

The FDA officially approved the Guardant Health blood test on Monday morning, saying it could be used for primary screening.

It gives patients one more option to detect colon cancer.

Colonoscopy has always been the gold standard because it can find and, if needed, treat colorectal cancers by searching for and eliminating polyps.

The problem is that too few people are getting them, and colorectal cancer remains the number two cancer killer.

This joins the at-home stool test as another method of screening.

It’s hoped the blood test will be easy enough to encourage people who were reluctant to get screened.

It means people aged 45 and older with average risk can take the test.

With FDA approval, it now meets the guidelines for Medicare coverage.

The American Cancer Society believes 70 percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with increased screening.

