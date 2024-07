The threat of flooding caused by heavy rain is a well-known one for Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The last time a heavy downpour soaked the area, it left behind flooded roads and stranded cars.

On an average day when the roads are clear, there’s no traffic, backups or flooding, but when it rains, it truly pours for Palm Beach Boulevard. Palm Beach Boulevard flooded

Streets get flooded, and cars get stuck and need towing, leaving people stranded on the side of the road.

And it’s not just Palm Beach Boulevard that struggles with chronic flooding, many other streets across Fort Myers, including downtown Fort Myers deal with the rain and the issues it brings.

WINK News spoke with the Fort Myers Police Department’s Traffic Unit to see how they prepare for this rain and what drivers can do to stay safe.

“One of the most important things is don’t go out in the weather unless you absolutely have to,” said Fort Myers Police Sgt. Constant Brown. “If you do, avoid driving through the large standing bodies of water or any flowing water. Six inches of flowing water can move you, your vehicle and any other objects.”

With more rain in the forecast, we may see more of the flooding problem along Palm Beach Boulevard.

FMPD advises against driving through floodwaters, to use your headlights and to be cautious when out on the road so you don’t find yourself stuck and stranded.