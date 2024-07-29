High school football camp kicks off

WINK News
The most recent carcass found was in the Caribbean Canal in Fort Myers Shores, the body of a gator with its head, tail and feet gone.
High school football teams all over southwest Florida hit the ground running for day one of fall camp today, including two of Collier County’s strongest programs.
With peak hurricane season on the horizon and activity bubbling in the Atlantic, the wave we see on the satellite has southwest Florida’s full attention.
They are not sure when the restaurant is opening back up, but there are signs on the door that say the building is unsafe to occupy.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s snipers in the special operations unit train for every situation.
Inside this box is a blood test kit called ‘shield,’ which could literally change the course of colorectal cancer screening for millions of people.
A dog was rescued after being found paddling a mile and a half off the shore of the beach.
A couple spotted the stranded pup while on a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and the Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.
Marco Island Vice Chairman, Erik Brechnitz is facing DUI charges after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the parking garage of 5000 Royal Marco Way.
Blake Janik and his dad, John, have a lot in common: A love for superheroes, genetics, and a shared battle with cancer.
FDOT offered a view from above of its progress on the Caloosahatchee Bridge Project.
The threat of flooding caused by heavy rain is a well-known one for Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday in disclosing how the gunman prior to the shooting had researched mass attacks and explosive devices.
Former LCSO Deputy Tyrese Jackson is accused of pulling people over and getting money out of drivers he didn’t believe would report him.
Naples Motorsports has acquired Rooms To Go’s former showroom on U.S. 41 in Naples, a move that will triple the size of the luxury and exotic car dealership.
A plane had to make an emergency landing at Naples Airport late Monday morning.
Rain or shine there’s work to be done. Monday saw a bit of both.
Fortunately for the Naples Golden Eagles, they got some work in before storms hit Collier County.
But if lightning strikes, head coach Rick Martin has plenty for his team to do indoors.
“It always helps to be out here but we have a plan when it storms,” said Rick Martin, Naples’ Head Football Coach. “In Southwest Florida, August or September, it’s always a thing. We’ll either go do film work or maybe get to the gym and do some steps or something like that.”
It’s film and walkthroughs at First Baptist during a storm as well.
The Lions took advantage of their time on the field as soon as their first lightning alert was lifted Monday evening.
But it wasn’t long before the sirens sounded again.
It’s a bummer for the players who are excited to get to work, but head coach Billy Sparacio doesn’t mind working around the weather because there’s plenty to be taught off the field.
“A lot of what we do goes beyond the football field and into the character and really trying to teach these kids what it is to follow Jesus,” said Billy Sparacio, First Baptist Head Football Coach “So football is our platform that we get to do those things.”
Hopefully, the teams will take the field lightning-free for the majority of the fall camp.