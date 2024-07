Marco Island Vice Chairman, Erik Brechnitz is facing DUI charges after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the parking garage of 5000 Royal Marco Way.

After responding to the scene, at around 2:19 p.m. Friday, Marco Island police noticed Brechnitz was unsteady on his feet and asked what happened.

According to the police report, Brechnitz stated he was very tired because he had been playing tennis earlier in the day and had taken a nap in his car. According to witnesses, Brechnitz had been unconscious for about an hour and would not wake up despite knocking on his window.

Police advised Brechnitz to get evaluated by EMS due to his bloodshot eyes, confusion and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Brechnitz tried to leave the area, claiming his wife was sick and told the reporting officer “not to be stupid.”

Brechnitz was evaluated by EMS and refused to go to the hospital. Police officers asked Brechnitz if he had been drinking earlier in the day, to which he originally replied no. After being asked why the officer could smell alcohol on his breath, he replied that he had drank, but not enough to be drunk.

Police officers then asked Brechnitz if he would be willing to participate in some field sobriety tests. Brechnitz responded that he was fine.

The officer then explained that if he refused to participate, he could be arrested based on the officer’s observations that he was too impaired to drive.

Brechnitz then agreed to participate, stating that it was a waste of time and asked the officer, “Don’t you have something better to do?”

The responding officer administered three field sobriety exercises, which Brechnitz completed with varying success.

Brechitz was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

As he was being placed into custody, Brechitz repeatedly asked to call “Tracy” to straighten the situation out, referring to Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano.

According to the police report, Brechnitz repeatedly made comments about how the situation was a waste of time and continued to ask the officer if he had anything better to do.

Upon arrival to the station, Brechnitz provided a breath sample of .036 BAC. The legal limit for drivers over 21 in Florida is .08.

Police said though he was under the legal amount, he still showed signs of impairment under the influence.

After completing the sample, Brechnitz reportedly looked at the officer and stated, “I am going to be talking to Tracy about how you handled this.”

Brechnitz was booked on Friday without further incident.