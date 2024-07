The start of preseason practice begins a season of lasts for Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith, who is entering his senior season.

“Just being out with the guys I mean that’s all I really cared about,” Smith said. “You know I got a really special group out here. It’s always fun they’re a blast. I wouldn’t want to be out here with anyone else.”

Smith is coming off a junior season that saw him make impressive plays week after week. The Gatorade Florida Player of the Year Award winner broke the county record for all-purpose touchdowns. He also led the Vikings to the state quarterfinal, where they lost to Booker.

Smith said, “obviously, it was a bad ending. Didn’t end the way we wanted it to. You know we played really well it was a good foundation for this year.”

For his final season under the Friday night lights, the Michigan commit wants to conintue to emerge as a vocal leader.

“I feel like I tend to be more quiet,” Smith said. “So just using my voice when I need to you know I feel like that’s big now. And it help me out a lot in the long run.”

Head coach Richie Rode gave examples of Smith’s leadership in the offseason, “gathering the rest of the guys with him to try and lift them up and keep them motivated and making sure our attendance is good, making sure our 7on7s are crisp. You know it’s been incredible leadership.”

When Smith was asked about what he wants his legacy at Bishop Verot to be, he answered, “obviously with a state title would be great but you know just like my class. We started fresh here with Coach Richie and so just kind of you know we helped a lot with building this program. Just kind of leave it leave a good foundation for the next upcoming classes.”