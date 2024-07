Cardio-oncology is a rising field in medical care. It looks at the impact that cancer treatment has on the heart.

Lee Health is now working with patients to minimize or avoid damage brought on by chemo.

A cancer diagnosis in 2023 was the starting point of Carol Holloway’s health journey. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. And so have gone through all of the tests, the chemo, the surgery, and then radiation.”

“We started using these really toxic medications to cure people of cancer; unfortunately, (it) left certain folks with a specific heart issue condition, namely, heart failure,” explained Lee Health cardio-oncologist Dr. Kevin Cao.

Dr. Cao showed WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier images of Holloway’s heart post-chemo.

An echocardiogram found a problem. “I think it really started with chemotherapy. Unfortunately, it’s just one of those cases that we see. And that’s why we’re very vigilant about monitoring heart function,” said Cao.

Holloway’s issue was heart failure. It is most closely linked to chemotherapy. Years ago, doses of radiation used in breast cancer weakened the heart.

As the radiation field becomes more precise, damage is minimal. Now, it’s the strong drugs that impact the heart’s pumping power.

Knowing her specific issue, Dr. Cao selected medications to boost Holloway’s failing heart. “Her heart function kind of steadily improved, and most recently, it was about 48% up from 30.”

“I am happy about the improvement,” Holloway said. “Anyone going through chemo should also have their heart checked on a regular basis.”

Today, she is focusing on family and doing things she loves.

“I put all my travel on hold for around a year or so. Now, all my plans are starting to pick up again,” said Holloway.

Now, Holloway is making the most of her good health.