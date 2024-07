A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for killing and shooting a man and his dog in 2020.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Walker, 50, was walking his four dogs at Lago Del Sol apartments off Gladiolus Drive when a neighbor’s dog ran toward his dogs and had to be separated.

Deputies said Walker got upset, grabbed his gun, and shot and killed neighbor Wilbur Ramirez and his dog.

After years of trial delays, Walker was finally sentenced on Tuesday.

The judge gave Walker the opportunity to address the courtroom and the victim’s family. He said he was sorry but maintained that it was self-defense the entire time.

According to the judge, Walker will have no contact with the victim’s family.

He will also have to register with the animal abuse registry, so he will never be able to own a pet again, but the life sentence is a mandatory minimum.