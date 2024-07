292 new teachers wrapped up their ‘new teacher training’ boot camp at Dunbar High School on Tuesday and will be joining Lee County Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

Suzette Rivera, the Executive Director of Human Resources for the district said the addition of these new teachers puts a “dent” in the district’s teacher shortage issue.

“It definitely made a dent in our teacher shortage. We’re grateful for that. We are still looking for 186 teachers for the upcoming school year. So, our talent acquisition teams and some of our recruiters are out there right now trying to get staff to start the school year,” Rivera said.

One of the new additions to the district is Natalie Potrawski. She moved to Lee County from Georgia to attend FGCU and quickly fell in love with the area. She decided to stay in Lee County and now she’ll be a 5th grade ELA and Social Studies teacher at Pinewoods Elementary School.

“Ever since I was young, since I can remember I wanted to be a teacher. I specifically remember second grade; my teacher was what inspired me to be a teacher because she was so amazing. So, she would give me extra copies, and I would take home the extra copies and go to my basement with my little brother, and I would teach him with the whiteboard that I had in my basement,” Potrawski said.

Another eager teacher ready to hit the playground running is Brenda Valdez. She’s coming from a different industry but just like Potrawski, Valdez said she always knew life would lead to her being at the head of the classroom.

“I was a nursing assistant for a Baptist Hospital in Miami,” Valdez said. “I have like a lot of disabilities in my background, and my family’s not here, and I just saw there was really nothing really like school-wise for them without having to be in a general population. So, I was like, You know what, I want to be a teacher just so like one day, I can open up my own school just for exceptional students.”

All 292 teachers attended a 7-day new teacher training at Dunbar High School where they learned the tools they need to have a great school year.

“The team really did a great job putting something together that is unique and personalized for them. So, they feel they have a great start and starting the school year, that way, they’re not just being given the keys to their classroom. They have some tools and tricks to be able to use on the first day to feel successful,” Rivera said.

You can tell these new teachers are ready for the new school year to start.

“I am excited because I will be teaching autism and nonverbal kids so I’m excited to start learning sign language with them just kind of like getting a feel with them and like having a blast getting to know my students this year, so I can’t wait,” Valdez said.

“I feel like fifth grade is such a huge year. And it’s a huge growing year that I want to be a part of and hopefully make an impact on their love for school,” Potrawski said.