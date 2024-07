Two cars were reported stolen from a North Fort Myers neighborhood over the weekend on Sunday.

The cars and the thieves still have not been located yet, but in Lee County chances are those stolen cars may be recovered.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola asked the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for data on the number of stolen vehicles they’ve recovered in Lee County over the last two years.

Here’s what we learned:

In Lee County 1,163 vehicles have been stolen over the last 2 years.

However, LCSO has recovered 1,207 stolen vehicles.

Now why is the number of recovered vehicles higher than the stolen number?

A couple of factors…

It could be because the vehicles were stolen somewhere else and found in Lee County.

It also could be because stolen vehicles are not always reported stolen before they’re found.

Either way, the chances of LCSO recovering the stolen vehicles are high.

In most cases recovered stolen vehicles are returned to the owner and in others they’re kept as evidence or returned to the insurance agency.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno encourages people to be proactive and always lock their doors to stop crimes of opportunity from happening.

As far as the cars stolen from this North Fort Myers neighborhood? LCSO detectives are following up on leads as we speak.