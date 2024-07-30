Teachers push for higher wages in Collier County

WINK News
The FEMA flood discount varies but here are two extremes: Unincorporated Pinellas County has the highest discount, at 40% and The city of Fort Myers has a 5% discount.
Authorities are responding to an active scene in a Lehigh Acres community.
The intersection of Periwinkle Way and Causeway Boulevard is the choke point of traffic for people trying to leave Sanibel.
A new person is in charge of the Lee County Port Authority and he begins his term with many looming issues.
Video evidence can go a long way, according to criminal defense attorney Jonathan Spellman .So, when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office implemented them back in October of 2023 to maintain public trust, it was a huge milestone.
The big yellow school bus: many Lee County parents rely on it to get their children to and from school each day.
292 new teachers wrapped up their ‘new teacher training’ boot camp at Dunbar High School on Tuesday and will be joining Lee County Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Golden Eagles’ head coach Rick Martin lit up when asked about Naples’ impressive group of running backs ahead of the 2024 season.
The families in one RV park have poured their retirement savings into their community, and now they are getting kicked out.
Two cars were reported stolen from a North Fort Myers neighborhood over the weekend, but in Lee County chances are those stolen cars may be recovered.
A family has been reunited after their dog was found at sea, paddling a mile and a half off Fort Myers Beach.
Students in grades K through 12 in both public and non-public schools must get certain immunizations before heading back-to-school.
In a WINK News exclusive, we’re hearing from one of the victims of the former deputy who was accused of altering body cam footage to steal money right from people’s wallets.
Bishop Verot QB and Michigan commit Carter Smith prepares for senior season after a record-breaking and award-winning 2023 season.
The Collier County School District says their goal for the 2024 academic year is to build on their current success.
But some teachers tell WINK News that won’t happen unless they’re paid more money.
“When you get paid, and you pay your rent, you have $17 left, you know, that’s not going to last you for two weeks,” said Aishia Buford.
Buford says she can’t afford to survive on her salary as an educator, so she’s supporting the teacher’s union as they fight for higher wages.
Buford moved to Naples to be a teacher, but her passion for teaching the young minds of Collier County comes at a cost.
“I’m tired every day. But I have no other choice,” At the end of each school day, she heads to her next assignment. “If I didn’t work a second job, I would not be able to live in Naples,” said Buford.
A second job at the UPS customer center.
Although the elementary school resource teacher has almost a decade of teaching experience, she still doubles down on jobs to keep her and her classroom afloat.
“So I have to work at UPS, it supplements my income because I had to pay for everything else. Gas, power, everything, groceries,” Buford said.
Making ends meet on a teacher’s salary is a familiar struggle many other educators in the school district face.
Pam Baldwin, the Vice President of the Collier County Education Association says, “It’s frustrating. It’s aggravating. Our kids deserve better. And we’ve got teachers that are saying, I love it here. I love the kids. This is where my heart is, but I can’t afford to live here.”
It’s the reason why the CCEA is trying to negotiate teacher salaries with the school district.
But after Monday’s latest meeting, Baldwin said bargaining seems to be at a stalemate.
“Negotiations is about give and take, like we have come down from our initial proposal, we have come down at every meeting.,” she said. “They have not come up at all. So that’s not good faith bargaining. They’re not negotiating with us.”
Even with tight funds, when it comes to her students, Buford said no expense is spared to give them a quality education. She just wishes her paycheck reflected the effort she puts into the kids she teaches.
Buford said, “I would really like to be compensated for you know the love that we give to the kids and I know that you can’t put a price tag on that. But I feel like teachers should be able to live comfortably.”
Buford and the teacher’s association said that anyone who’s looking to support their cause should show up at Wednesday’s School Board meeting.
The meeting will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Administrative Center and begin at 4:30 p.m.