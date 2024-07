Florida has now been included in one of several possibilities where a rainmaker or potential tropical system could go.

The next name is Debby.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of further development within the next seven days is around 60%, but as The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt explained, it’s not a 100% guarantee.

Devitt breaks down the possibilities

The European model has a tropical system near or east of Florida in the Atlantic.

The Canadian model has a tropical system in the Gulf.

The American model has been going erratically back and forth between nothing and something.

Considering that spread in models, that’s why the orange area extends from the eastern Gulf to Florida to the Atlantic.

“It’s too early to make an accurate call on track and intensity. Until the system forms, models historically can struggle with specifics on both details,” added The Weather Authority’s Devitt.

The European Model, which has been the most consistent, doesn’t have this becoming potentially Debby until late in the week as it brushes off some dry Saharan Dust over warm waters and lower shear.

If Florida feels impacts, the timing would be Saturday, August 3rd, into Sunday, August 4th.

This could be nothing for our state if it stays east, just a rainmaker if it stays weak, or the most aggressive possibility would be a tropical system.

The Weather Authority is on top of the system and in “monitor mode” for now. The Team will keep you updated with the latest developments.