Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Wednesday, along with scattered rain and storms for the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As you plan for the afternoon, expect a hotter day; however, some relief will come in the form of rain. Storms will first develop along the coast, then move inland this afternoon. The rain may linger into the evening hours.”

Wednesday

Plan for a hotter afternoon ahead with some of you under a heat advisory until 7 p.m.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 to 108°.

Southwest Florida will see some relief through the afternoon, with scattered rain and storms developing first along the coast before moving inland through the later afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Warm, humid and dry start for your Thursday morning.

While we’ll start dry on Thursday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be hot again and in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

Some areas may be under a heat advisory for Thursday afternoon.

Friday

Another hot day ahead for your Friday plans with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be dangerous for some and range between 105 – 110­°.

Luckily, scattered rain and storms will bring a bit of relief through the afternoon as we’ll see them develop inland and move towards the coast.

A large tropical wave centered east of the Lesser Antilles is producing more shower and storm activity this Wednesday.

This development shows that the tropical disturbance is moving out of the area of Saharan dust, and additional development will likely occur over the next five days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean during the next day or two.

While models are still split on the eventual strength and location of the system, more are favoring a strengthening tropical system off the east coast of Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

There is currently a 60% chance of further development over the next seven days.

The Weather Authority will continue tracking this disturbance throughout the week.