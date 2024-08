We’ve seen a complete transformation on Fort Myers Beach over the last two years.

In the beginning of September of 2022, It was a quaint beach community. A few weeks later, Hurricane ian changed everything.

Now the community is building back and in some cases starting fresh. The strandview condos will soon come down to make space for new possibilities.

Untouched since Hurricane Ian: belongings still on the shelves, furniture smushed, and the remnants of someone’s entire life left behind.

“She wethered out that storm out in that unit down there and that means water is coming up inside this building to do this, to strip this out,” said Dave Lockwood with Remove it Pro’s.

Backing right up to the gulf and standing 7 stories tall with 24 units inside, Remove it Pro’s have to start at the top to take this building down.

“They make high reach machines, about 72 feet is the one we got, and it’s got a giant like crusher on the top that kind of just crushes the concrete,” said Taylon Gordon, Operations Manager. “So we’ll start at the top, and we’ll literally work our way down, crushing the concrete until it gets down to about 30 or 40 feet. And then we’ll use our other machines to start to tear it down from there.”

WINK News went up five of the seven floors. One unit looked like it just went through the storm.

“This is untouched, nobody came in here.” “Nobodys messed with this at all

Another floor up, the room is the bare bones of whats left of the strandview condominum before demo day. Whats able to be salvaged was taken out.

Everything else is ready to be smashed to make way for something new.

The property is selling for $11 million, and the lot must be cleared before it’s sold.

It’s set for demolition in the next few weeks.