Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte County is seeking the services of a private firm to help with their financial struggles. Its financial status is being looked at under a microscope.

The Allegiant-owned resort had a rough start. They opened three years later than planned.

It is also $225 million over budget.

Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte County is meant to be a relaxation destination. However, recent reports suggest financial trouble in paradise.

Michael Landsberg is the Chief Investment Officer.

“They have to be able to get some more people in there to turn it around,” said Landsberg.

The Allegiant Air-owned resort announced Wednesday that a private firm is stepping in to examine its struggling finances.

The resort has grand entrances, vibrant teal décor and a view overlooking the bay.

Even so, some of the resort’s guests said their stay just wasn’t a bang for their buck.

Shane Montgomery recently stayed at the resort.

“In the brochure, it looks like there’s a lot to do, but when they get there, there’s really nothing to do,’ said Montgomery.

According to a July 31 Sunseeker earnings call, there was:

$16.8 million in total revenues (second quarter of operation)

Roughly 35% occupancy

$260 average daily rate per night

Although some locals may be skeptical, County officials are confident in this next step of consulting.

Dave Gammon is the Charlotte County Director of Economic Development. Gammon is confident about the next step of consulting.

“It’s a huge investment in Charlotte County. We were thrilled to have them,” said Gammon.

Gammon said that if Sunseeker is successful, it will only help draw in more foot traffic to other local businesses.