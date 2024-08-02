Fort Myers Beach prepares for storms

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a potential tropical storm after a watch has been issued for the Florida Penisula.
Concept plans for Punta Gorda Airport’s $43 million expansion could include a Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Bailey Terminal, Charlotte County Airport Authority officials revealed during an Aug. 1 workshop.
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign declared Friday that she had secured enough votes from party delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Two dogs part of Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Chance Cell Dogs program are looking for their forever homes.
Charlotte County School Board recently adopted Policy 7250, allowing district schools to sell naming rights to their stadiums and athletic fields to businesses.
As Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 approaches this weekend, it’s essential to understand that a storm watch means severe weather might develop.
A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages and photos to a minor.
Sandbags provide additional support to homes to help reduce flooding into the property from heavy rain caused by storms.
A man has been arrested after allegedly committing a burglary in Lehigh Acres and then fleeing from deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of burglary involving the theft of a decorative turtle statue.
Another restaurant is in the works for the nearly 35-year-old space of the Old Naples Pub, which closed at the end of May in downtown Naples when its longtime owners retired.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with high temperatures for this Friday afternoon.
Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
WINK News reporter Asha Patel is in Fort Myers Beach, where sandbags are available at the town hall for anyone who needs them.
Officials with the township of Fort Myers Beach say they are ready if the storm develops, but they are asking people to use common sense and just be weather aware, even if things are calm with sunshine on the beach.
A spokesperson with Lee County said that Lee County Emergency Management is monitoring the tropics.
If Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 causes heavy rain, the infrastructure will need time to drain, so don’t drive through flood waters.
The county is also encouraging people to use Friday and Saturday to secure any loose items like garbage cans and patio furniture.
WINK News spoke with businesses in Fort Myers Beach and asked them how they are preparing. Most of them said they are not worried but will pay attention to the weather.
Lee County Emergency Management is also coordinating with local fire departments to provide sandbags for those who need them.