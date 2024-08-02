Fort Myers Beach prepares for storms

Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel is in Fort Myers Beach, where sandbags are available at the town hall for anyone who needs them.

Officials with the township of Fort Myers Beach say they are ready if the storm develops, but they are asking people to use common sense and just be weather aware, even if things are calm with sunshine on the beach.

A spokesperson with Lee County said that Lee County Emergency Management is monitoring the tropics.

If Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 causes heavy rain, the infrastructure will need time to drain, so don’t drive through flood waters.

The county is also encouraging people to use Friday and Saturday to secure any loose items like garbage cans and patio furniture.

WINK News spoke with businesses in Fort Myers Beach and asked them how they are preparing. Most of them said they are not worried but will pay attention to the weather.

Lee County Emergency Management is also coordinating with local fire departments to provide sandbags for those who need them.