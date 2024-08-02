LCSO: Bokeelia Pier shooting death investigation not suspicious

WINK News
Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News the death investigation into what happened Wednesday is not suspicious, which is why nobody involved is facing charges at this time.
Authorities are investigating the fatal crash that occurred in Punta Gorda.
Teachers were setting up their classrooms and getting ready for their students, whose first day of class is Aug. 12.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a potential tropical storm after a watch has been issued for the Florida Penisula.
First, and most importantly, a rumor has been going around that the Hall of 50 States has been sold. That is not true.
As the clouds gather and the winds begin to whisper, people are bracing for what could be a stormy weekend due to a looming tropical system.
People said they have what they need including food, water and gas, and they agree the weather in Florida is always unpredictable.
Cape Coral’s Emergency Management Director talks one-on-one with Corey Lazar about storm preps and which roads typically experience the most flooding.
Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
Concept plans for Punta Gorda Airport’s $43 million expansion could include a Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Bailey Terminal, Charlotte County Airport Authority officials revealed during an Aug. 1 workshop.
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign declared Friday that she had secured enough votes from party delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
We now know the identity of the man who died at the Bokeelia Pier this week.
The driver of the truck was named Robbie Dixon.
WINK News spoke with Robbie Dixon’s daughter over the phone, who confirmed it was her father who died during Wednesday’s shooting.
She and her family placed flowers and balloons at the start of the pier Friday, creating a memorial.
That includes the shooter, who has been called a Good Samaritan by LCSO.
LCSO has yet to confirm the names of anyone involved in this shooting.