LCSO: Bokeelia Pier shooting death investigation not suspicious

Reporter: Amy Galo
We now know the identity of the man who died at the Bokeelia Pier this week.

The driver of the truck was named Robbie Dixon.

WINK News spoke with Robbie Dixon’s daughter over the phone, who confirmed it was her father who died during Wednesday’s shooting.

She and her family placed flowers and balloons at the start of the pier Friday, creating a memorial.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News the death investigation into what happened Wednesday is not suspicious, which is why nobody involved is facing charges at this time.

That includes the shooter, who has been called a Good Samaritan by LCSO.

LCSO has yet to confirm the names of anyone involved in this shooting.

