Cade Alexander Logan and a decorative turtle. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of burglary involving the theft of a decorative turtle statue.

Police arrested Cade Alexander Logan, 29, after a report was filed regarding a suspicious person sighting at a home located in Southwest Cape Coral on Friday.

The 911 caller reported seeing a man with a beard, tattoos and shorts, later identified as Logan, walking around inside the enclosed pool cage.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered that Logan was still on the property, attempting to hide from law enforcement inside the homeowner’s bushes.

After Logan surrendered to the CCPD, officers spoke with the homeowner, who said they were woken up at 1:40 a.m. due to “weird” noises from their lanai.

Upon review, the property was equipped with security cameras, which found Logan entering the lanai illegally and attempting to steal a decorative turtle.

The turtle statue was then returned to the homeowners.

Logan is being charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft.