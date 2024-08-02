WINK News

Peaceful protest for Immokalee victim to be held

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Community members in Immokalee are set to begin a peaceful protest for a woman killed after a crash on State Road 82.

Twenty-one-year-old Monica Soliz was killed while walking on SR-82 by two vehicles on July 6, with her suspected killers still on the loose.

Friends and family held a vigil on July 9, where they gathered to mourn the loss of Soliz.

“With how I’m feeling right now, it gives me some hope in my heart thats the best way to describe it. It just gives me hope in my heart thats broken right now in pieces just like I have said how many people have shown their support,” said Monica’s mother Maggie Massiate.

The protest is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday at 110 N First Street in Immokalee.

