Mother nature wasn’t too kind to businesses operating out of tents Wednesday.

The tent businesses are preparing for the Tropical system coming to SWFL this weekend.

Fort Myers Beach saw some strong gusts on Wednesday that left their mark on restaurants in Times Square.

If need be, tent businesses will pack up and roll out.

Bill Wagner is the owner of Buffalo Grill in Fort Myers Beach. He is making sure he is prepared for this weekend’s weather.

“We’ve been watching the weather like everybody else. We’ve made preparations,” said Wagner.

Greg Von Krunreig is the managing partner of Sandy Bottoms and the Whale at Fort Myers Beach.

Von Krunreig said he’s observed some damage to Sandy Bottoms.

“The tent kind of started to, basically, come up and down,” said Von Krunreig. “At that point, about seven poles over there snapped in half. Some of them are still bent, but the rest of them are snapped in half.”

Homeowners and beachgoers are also preparing for the weekend weather.

Nicole Dannenman is a homeowner in the Villas. She says she’s kept up with the weather by listening to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt.

“We always watch Matt and he was watching it since it was still on the coast of Africa,” said Dannenman. “So we’ve been basically planning since then.”

This is Buffalo Grill’s first storm, but they said they’re prepared like the rest of the locals who have seen their fair share of storms.