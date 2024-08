A building in downtown Fort Myers that some people believe is a piece of history but others believe is standing in the way of our future.

A rumor has been going around that the Hall of 50 States has been sold. That is not true.

After gaining access to public records, WINK News found out there are four proposals, but the bids are in the very beginning stages.

The Hall of 50 States has been sitting vacant for more than 20 years.

Built in 1927, The City of Fort Myers owns the building but recently asked for proposals.

“I don’t envision this building going away,” said Steve Weathers, Director of Economic Development. “I envision this building being active in some way, shape or form still, here in our community, and actually being renovated and brought back to life.”

According to our public records request, there are four different proposals.

One is an Atlanta-based developer who would move the existing building and create around 250 apartment units.

The second is the Rotary Club of Fort Myers, which will partner with the Florida Repertory Theatre to create a new venue and meeting place; the city will remain the owner.

Third is a music recording studio bid by a Fort Myers native.

The fourth bid comes from TMT Capital Group, which wants to create a technology hub.

“It’s not like they’re all proposing the same thing,” said Weathers, “so it does give us some variety of choices to make within the city and how we can activate this really for the benefit of not only the city but really more of that benefit of our citizens and our taxpayers.”

Many are paying close attention.

“Right now, the hall of 50 states is an eyesore, but when a person is sick, do you kill them right away? I think that you give them an opportunity to live and to go through rehab and become whole again,” said Gina Sabiston, Chairwoman of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission.

Everyone wants to see the Hall of 50 States revived.

“We’ve been waiting 20 years to restore this building, and we want to do it right. Now’s the time to do it,” said Councilman Liston Bochette. “We were the place everyone wants to live in the entire country, so let’s give them a good reason to be proud of where they live and not just anywhere USA.”

Negotiations haven’t happened yet, and the building cannot be sold without city approval.

The city told WINK News this will take some time, and it’s in the early stages. Next week, the Hall of 50 States is on the council agenda.