Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scatter storms along with high temperatures for this Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Another heat advisory is in effect for this Friday with ‘feel’s like’ temperatures reaching 106 – 112°.”

Friday

Hot and humid day ahead as all of Southwest Florida is under a heat advisory for this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 106 – 112°.

Luckily, relief arrives earlier today as scattered rain and storms will develop through the afternoon and continue into the early evening.

Saturday

The Weather Authority is watching a Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean that will be approaching the state Saturday.

Saturday morning is looking to start dry with scattered rain and storms moving in through the early afternoon.

Rain will become widespread from time to time with gusty winds building in through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday

Southwest Florida will feel the impacts of a tropical system through the day on Sunday.

A Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm (Debby) will be close to the coast from early Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Expect rain and storms with gusty winds through the entire day.

Winds will gust higher along the immediate coastline and be anywhere from 30 to 40 mph.