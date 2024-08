Cape Coral’s Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Ryan Lamb knows a thing or two about tropical systems and flooding.

He’s been with the fire department since 2005 and served as chief since 2018. Intersection in Cape Coral known for flooding. (CREDIT: WINK News)

That means he’s seen his fair share of tropical systems, including Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Ian, as well as Southwest Florida’s summer thunderstorms.

Lamb pointed to specific areas prone to flooding, such as Diplomat Parkway, Santa Barbara Boulevard, Chiquita Boulevard, and the neighborhood roads near those main roadways.

On Friday, he talked one-on-one with WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar about storm preps in Cape Coral and how individuals can lessen flooding impacts.

Lamb said that the city wants to watch and be prepared for when a storm hits because it could intensify once it reaches the warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

An increase in rainfall means an increase in the chance of flooding, so the city is preparing by:

Dropping weirs

Removing grates

Preparing storm drain systems to handle 6 inches of rain

The goal is capacity, says Lamb, so the excess water has a place to go and off the roadways.

Something that residents can do to help keep the drainage systems functioning efficiently is to make sure any drains, swales and ditches are free of any blockages.

WINK News also asked what has been done since the last heavy rain storm that caused a lot of flooding to prevent it from happening again.

Lamb said that the city has been clearing out the pipes of debris and says they have long-term plans to help improve the ditches and swales. Credit: Lee County Public Saftey

“We continue to look at ways not only to get the water off by improving that drainage system but then also helping educate our folks that if there is standing water, ‘Turn around, don’t drown’, don’t go through water, you don’t know how deep it is,” advised Lamb. “You don’t want to hurt yourself, or damage your vehicle.”

