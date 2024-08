FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, on May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference as Tropical Storm Debby heads toward Florida, predicted to strike the Big Bend of the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

He is slated to appear Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room at 7:30 a.m.

Just last August, Hurricane Idalia struck the Florida Big Bend as a mighty Category 3 hurricane.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard Major General John Haas will all join DeSantis at this news conference.

Check back in later to watch the entire news conference live.

Note: News conferences do not always begin at the exact time slated.

