Tropical Depression Four is moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia forecasted a turn toward the northwest on Saturday, followed by a northward motion on Sunday and then a slower northeastward motion on Sunday night and Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Saturday and continue strengthening over the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Southwest Florida will experience widespread rain and storms this weekend as a result of the system. By Saturday afternoon, look for clouds to increase, and we will see a lot more rainfall as the storms kick into gear.

A Tropical Storm warning is in place for coastal areas of Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for inland areas of DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee.

Lee and Charlotte also have a Storm Surge Watch in effect.

A tropical depression has a closed circulation with sustained winds up to 38 mph (sustained winds are the average wind speeds over a 2-minute period).

A tropical storm is a storm with a closed circulation and has sustained winds between 39-73 mph. The storm will receive a name at this point.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Thursday for 54 Florida counties ahead of the tropical system. That included Southwest Florida’s coastal counties.