USCG suspends search for man missing off Sanibel Island

Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico, leaving many Florida residents bracing for potential impact.
Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is continuing to move toward the northwest at 15 mph.
As Tropical Depression 4 approaches Florida, WINK News spoke with the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management about the storm and its possible impacts.
Rain, wind, storm surge, and the possibility of a tornado are all potentially in the forecast for this weekend.
Cape Coral’s Emergency Management Director talks one-on-one with Corey Lazar about storm preps and which roads typically experience the most flooding.
Deadly moped crash under investigation.
Mother nature wasn’t too kind to businesses operating out of tents Wednesday. The tent businesses are preparing for the Tropical system coming to SWFL this weekend.
Community members in Immokalee held a peaceful protest on Friday evening to honor the life of a woman killed after a crash on State Road 82.
WINK News speaks with players and coaches ahead of the high school football season in Lee County.
Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News the death investigation into what happened Wednesday is not suspicious, which is why nobody involved is facing charges at this time.
Authorities are investigating the fatal crash that occurred near Babcock Ranch.
Teachers were setting up their classrooms and getting ready for their students, whose first day of class is Aug. 12.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell overboard off a fishing vessel 80 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.
According to the USCG, Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew began searching for 29-year-old Sterling Grover, Friday night.
Crews searched through the night and into Saturday morning, covering 2,796 square miles, an area about the size of the state of Delaware, noted the Coast Guard.
However, weather conditions during the search were 25-knot winds and 10-foot seas with severe overhead storms.
Tropical Storm Debby’s outer bands were affecting the area by the late afternoon.
Grover was reported missing Friday at approximately 10 p.m.
He was wearing khaki shorts and no personal flotation device.
“It is never an easy decision to suspend an active search and rescue case,” said Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Grover’s family and friends.”
Anyone with new information, can please call Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at, 866-881-1392.
WINK News reached out for more information and will keep you updated.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.