USCG suspends search for man missing off Sanibel Island

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell overboard off a fishing vessel 80 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.

According to the USCG, Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew began searching for 29-year-old Sterling Grover, Friday night. #Breaking A @USCG Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew is searching for a 29-year-old man who went overboard, Friday night, from a fishing vessel 80 miles offshore Sanibel Island.



Crews searched through the night.#USCG #SAR pic.twitter.com/nAVTWOOixT — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 3, 2024

Crews searched through the night and into Saturday morning, covering 2,796 square miles, an area about the size of the state of Delaware, noted the Coast Guard.

However, weather conditions during the search were 25-knot winds and 10-foot seas with severe overhead storms.

Tropical Storm Debby’s outer bands were affecting the area by the late afternoon.

Grover was reported missing Friday at approximately 10 p.m.

He was wearing khaki shorts and no personal flotation device.

“It is never an easy decision to suspend an active search and rescue case,” said Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Grover’s family and friends.”

Anyone with new information, can please call Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at, 866-881-1392.

