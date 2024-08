RAINFALL:

1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen, specifically in Collier and Hendry counties.

“On average, we can expect to accumulate 2 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated spots seeing locally higher totals,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “The coast will see higher totals compared to our inland areas.”

Some cells could “train,” meaning that they could produce rain over one spot, leading to localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in place across Southwest Florida through Monday evening.

WIND:

Along the coast, winds will reach 20 to 35 miles per hour, with higher gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Inland areas will see winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour within some of the stronger squalls.

SURGE:

While rain and wind are our biggest threats, 2 to 4 feet of storm surge can be seen within the new moon tides for Charlotte and Sarasota counties. 1 to 3 feet of storm surge is expected along Collier County. Coastal flooding is possible as we approach high tide between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

OTHER IMPACTS:

We can’t rule out a possible tornado along some of the stronger cells. We will also see higher surf, some beach erosion, and isolated power outages.

LOOKING AHEAD:

As Debby pulls away, we will see improving conditions overnight Sunday into Monday. We will still see scattered storms for the start of the week, though we’ll start to see the sun come out! Temperatures will only be in the upper 80s to low 90s for Monday but will quickly rebound into the low to mid-90s by the middle of the work week.