DeSantis gives update on Florida preps for Debby

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.

You can watch the replay of the news conference below: Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Update on Tropical Storm Debby at State Emergency Operations Center https://t.co/WIOX7g7qUP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2024

Tropical Storm Debby is continuing to move toward the north-northwest at 13 mph in the Gulf of Mexico, as of the 2 p.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It has maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with higher gusts.

DeSantis echoed forecasters who predict a Category 1 Hurricane to impact the north part of the state Monday morning.

“It could potentially be even stronger,” he added.

During an earlier news conference held at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard to stand by as Debby moves toward the state’s Big Bend area.

Last August, Hurricane Idalia struck the Florida Big Bend as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Though that storm caused major wind damage, DeSantis noted that this storm will have lesser-strength winds. However, major flooding is expected for the area.

Southwest Florida is already dealing with flooding impacts as the storm’s center passes to the west of the area.

“Do not go into flood waters,” said DeSantis. “There could be dangerous debris, there could be downed powerlines, and please do not drive vehicles through flooded streets.”

There are numerous road closures in SWFL already.

He closed the conference by saying the state will probably have another news conference Monday morning sometime following the 5 a.m. update of Debby.

