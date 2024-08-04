DeSantis gives update on Florida preps for Debby

WINK News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning in the northern part of Florida, but that does not mean Southwest Floridians are not enduring any severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving toward the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico and SWFL residents are preparing for landfall.
Tropical Storm Debby is on its way to Florida, and the rain has been pouring down on Tigertail Beach since 8 p.m.
As Tropical Depression 4 approaches Florida, WINK News spoke with the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management about the storm and its possible impacts.
You can watch the replay of the news conference below:
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Update on Tropical Storm Debby at State Emergency Operations Center https://t.co/WIOX7g7qUP
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2024
Tropical Storm Debby is continuing to move toward the north-northwest at 13 mph in the Gulf of Mexico, as of the 2 p.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
It has maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with higher gusts.
DeSantis echoed forecasters who predict a Category 1 Hurricane to impact the north part of the state Monday morning.
“It could potentially be even stronger,” he added.
During an earlier news conference held at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard to stand by as Debby moves toward the state’s Big Bend area.
Last August, Hurricane Idalia struck the Florida Big Bend as a major Category 3 hurricane.
Though that storm caused major wind damage, DeSantis noted that this storm will have lesser-strength winds. However, major flooding is expected for the area.
Southwest Florida is already dealing with flooding impacts as the storm’s center passes to the west of the area.
“Do not go into flood waters,” said DeSantis. “There could be dangerous debris, there could be downed powerlines, and please do not drive vehicles through flooded streets.”
There are numerous road closures in SWFL already.
He closed the conference by saying the state will probably have another news conference Monday morning sometime following the 5 a.m. update of Debby.
