FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, on May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Tallahasse as Tropical Storm Debby heads toward Florida, predicted to strike the Big Bend of the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

During the news conference held at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard to stand by as Debby moves toward the state.

According to DeSantis, the tropical storm is roughly 187 miles out from Tampa, and experts expect its landfall to be similar to Hurricane Idaila.

Last August, Hurricane Idalia struck the Florida Big Bend as a major Category 3 hurricane.

The governor ordered a full fleet of airboats to stand in case the tropical storm developed into a Category 1 hurricane.

Power interruptions are likely, as 17,000 linemen are available to assist during the storm.

The Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue spoke during the conference, where he promised to be committed to a rapid response during and after Debby makes landfall.

Perdue stated that 1,200 generators, 70,000 water pumps, 230 pieces of heavy equipment, 120 bridge inspectors, 120 cut-in toss crews, and 150 additional crews are available to assist Floridians.

Heavy floods are possible, and Perdue emphasized the importance of not driving on flooded roadways due to potential hazards.

DeSantis then mentioned that Floridians must be vigilant and take the storm seriously as multiple hazards are expected to occur.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Florida due to the storm. All southwest Florida counties are included in the order: