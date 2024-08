Tropical Storm Debby is continuing to move toward the northwest at 14 mph in the Gulf of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts, as of the 2:00 a.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

According to WINK Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, Debby is now expected to make landfall along the Florida Big Bend on Monday as a Category 1 Hurricane with a life-threatening storm surge.

A big factor in the strengthening is Gulf water temperatures near 90 degrees.

According to Devitt in a tweet on X, by Saturday afternoon, Southwest Florida was already feeling the effects of the outer bands of the system, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

WINK Weather Watchers reported rainfall amounts of .6 of an inch in Cape Coral to a high of 1.4 inches in Port Charlotte by Jeff S. You can expect to see more rain throughout Sunday Debby’s bands impact our area.

A flood watch has been issued for Lee and Charlotte counties until Monday at 8 p.m.