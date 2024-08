Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning. That, as Floridians brace against the severe weather conditions.

Currently, while Debby’s cone reads that the major impacts will be towards the Big Bend, Southwest Florida is seeing impacts from the storm.

In Fort Myers Beach, rainy and windy conditions have already been reported as of 5 a.m.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira commented on the choppiness of the ocean water, with waves sighted from the coastline and shared the photos below. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News

Pereira also reported slight ponding on shore.

Collier County experienced some of the first impacts from the storm. In Naples, scattered rain has been reported along with slight coastal ripples.

In Punta Gorda, residents are bracing for any potential impacts; however, only a slight breeze has been reported.

Another concern for Southwest Floridians is keeping the electricity going during and after a storm hits our area.

WINK News spoke with a representative of the Lee County Electric Cooperative regarding preparations in lieu of storm impacts.

“I think one of the things that we focus on is the communication aspect of it,” said LCEC representative Karen Ryan. “We have an out outage map on LCEC.net so customers can see where the outages are occurring and they will be confident that we are aware of it and that crews are out there working and on the way. They can also watch as power gets restored so communication was a very big part of it.”

WINK News will continue its coverage of Tropical Storm Debby and any further impacts it may have on our area.

If you have any pictures of the storm’s impact, send them to us through the WINK News tips page.