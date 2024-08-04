WINK Neighborhood Watch: battery, drugs and animal cruelty

This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty. Glenn Banner Credit: The State Attorney’s Office

Glenn Banner has been found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against a person 65 years or older in North Fort Myers.

According to the state attorney’s office, a jury found Banner guilty following a two-day trial in Lee County.

In Aug. of 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call where deputies found Banner standing in the street with minor lacerations to his face.

When asked, he said he got into a fight.

Deputies then interviewed the victim, who had a laceration to his head and numerous lacerations to his face. He explained he had been in a bedroom when he heard the generator outside turn off.

The generator was used for another resident’s oxygen machine as the electricity was out. The victim went outside to ask Banner to turn it back on, and a fight broke out.

Banner refused to turn it back on and punched the victim, then grabbed a small wooden bat and hit him with that too.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Kristina Michelle Seybold has been arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Narcotics Unit observed the 28-year-old enter a Dollar General in Port Charlotte.

The Narcotics Unit had outstanding felony charges on Seybold from a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl. When Seybold left Dollar General, she was arrested without incident.

Detectives found 32.3 grams of fentanyl, 54.7 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone strips, hydromorphone hydrochloride pills and clonazepam pills on Seybold.

Seybold has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oscar Alvarez has been arrested after allegedly ignoring veterinarian instructions due to financial struggles, leading to his dog’s poor quality of life and suffering.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on April 28, 61-year-old Alvarez took Titan, an 8-year-old Male Shih Tzu, to VetNow regarding a large mass the size of a baseball that was covering Titan’s face and started to rupture.

The veterinarian said he explained to Alvarez that the mass had been left for too long and that Titan was beyond help. Titan had no quality of life left, and humane euthanasia was his only option.

The doctor recommended radiographs, complete blood work, and electrolytes, but Alvarez declined due to finances.

Alvarez was sent home with a seven-day supply of medication to treat a heart condition and nasal mass and was told to re-check with his regular veterinarian as soon as possible. However, Alvarez failed to follow up with veterinary care after Titan’s visit.

The investigation also revealed Alvarez canceled Titan’s wellness plan at his regular veterinarian in June of 2022, claiming he gave Titan away.

Titan’s last visit to that veterinarian was in January 2022 for an illness check, during which there was no visible mass, but the doctor warned Titan might have one because he had nasal discharge, signs of a narrowing airway and irregular heart rate.

The doctor also warned that not following up with Alvarez would be detrimental to Titan’s health, but those warnings were ignored.

Alvarez is being charged with animal cruelty.

