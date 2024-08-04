WINK Neighborhood Watch: battery, drugs and animal cruelty

WINK News
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, Floridians brace against the severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving toward the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico and SWFL residents are preparing for landfall.
Tropical Storm Debby is on its way to Florida, and the rain has been pouring down on Tigertail Beach since 8 p.m.
As Tropical Depression 4 approaches Florida, WINK News spoke with the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management about the storm and its possible impacts.
The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell overboard off a fishing vessel 80 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.
Glenn Banner
Credit: The State Attorney’s Office
Glenn Banner has been found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against a person 65 years or older in North Fort Myers.
According to the state attorney’s office, a jury found Banner guilty following a two-day trial in Lee County.
In Aug. of 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call where deputies found Banner standing in the street with minor lacerations to his face.
When asked, he said he got into a fight.
Deputies then interviewed the victim, who had a laceration to his head and numerous lacerations to his face. He explained he had been in a bedroom when he heard the generator outside turn off.
The generator was used for another resident’s oxygen machine as the electricity was out. The victim went outside to ask Banner to turn it back on, and a fight broke out.
Banner refused to turn it back on and punched the victim, then grabbed a small wooden bat and hit him with that too.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
READ MORE: Man found guilty in aggravated battery of person over 65 in North Fort Myers
Kristina Michelle Seybold
Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
Kristina Michelle Seybold has been arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Narcotics Unit observed the 28-year-old enter a Dollar General in Port Charlotte.
The Narcotics Unit had outstanding felony charges on Seybold from a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl. When Seybold left Dollar General, she was arrested without incident.
Detectives found 32.3 grams of fentanyl, 54.7 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone strips, hydromorphone hydrochloride pills and clonazepam pills on Seybold.
Seybold has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
READ MORE: Port Charlotte woman accused of trafficking multiple drugs, including fentanyl
Oscar Alvarez
Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Oscar Alvarez has been arrested after allegedly ignoring veterinarian instructions due to financial struggles, leading to his dog’s poor quality of life and suffering.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on April 28, 61-year-old Alvarez took Titan, an 8-year-old Male Shih Tzu, to VetNow regarding a large mass the size of a baseball that was covering Titan’s face and started to rupture.
The veterinarian said he explained to Alvarez that the mass had been left for too long and that Titan was beyond help. Titan had no quality of life left, and humane euthanasia was his only option.
The doctor recommended radiographs, complete blood work, and electrolytes, but Alvarez declined due to finances.
Alvarez was sent home with a seven-day supply of medication to treat a heart condition and nasal mass and was told to re-check with his regular veterinarian as soon as possible. However, Alvarez failed to follow up with veterinary care after Titan’s visit.
The investigation also revealed Alvarez canceled Titan’s wellness plan at his regular veterinarian in June of 2022, claiming he gave Titan away.
Titan’s last visit to that veterinarian was in January 2022 for an illness check, during which there was no visible mass, but the doctor warned Titan might have one because he had nasal discharge, signs of a narrowing airway and irregular heart rate.
The doctor also warned that not following up with Alvarez would be detrimental to Titan’s health, but those warnings were ignored.
Alvarez is being charged with animal cruelty.
READ MORE: Cape Coral man arrested for animal cruelty