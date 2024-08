A father is furious after his 16-year-old son came home with a full sleeve of tattoos.

Renee Perez said the Naples tattoo studio was never given permission to tattoo his son, as state law requires for anyone under 18.

He reached out to Naples police to see what action could be taken.

Christian Perez told employees at Little Sky Tattoo in Naples he was 19, according to his dad.

“My son supposedly told them he was 19 years old,” said the father.

It turns out that he’s only 16, and his father wasn’t happy when he came home with a sleeve.

“I’m very upset with the fact that he’s just a minor, and he marked my son’s body without our consent as parents,” Renee said.

Florida law does allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get tattoos, but only if they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian and provide an ID, two things Renee said didn’t happen.

“The guy never asked him for an ID. He had him sign some consent form or whatever,” Renee said.

Perez said his son Christian signed the form saying he was 19, and that was enough for the shop to give him the ink, something he said, as a parent, he should have legally had a say in.

“I believe that when you are a certain age, you can do whatever you want, but in my house, you live by my rules,” he said.

We spoke on the phone with Jason Raleigh, the owner of Webbworks Tattoo Studio in Naples, which was not involved with Christian’s tattoos. At his place, he said the policy is simple.

“No ID, no tattoo. Even if they’re 75 years old,” he said.

He said any reputable tattoo shop would do its due diligence.

“That’s negligent, even if they look 18, and you don’t know anymore.”

Perez said he’s pursuing legal action to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s kid.

“It made me feel like there was no respect,” Renee said.