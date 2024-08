Cape Coral police officers were on the scene Monday, redirecting traffic as the city recovers from the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.

The city is urging drivers to keep an eye out before hitting the roads.

Debby may not have been a hurricane when it rolled past Cape Coral, but it packed a punch.

Robert Vigneault is a Cape Coral resident who says he has observed some of the traffic woes.

“This is the worst. I’ve never seen that many tow trucks in one day. It was at least 16 or 17 people stalling out everywhere,” said Vigneault.

Vigneault has never seen his home affected the way it was.

“The canal overflowed, and it usually doesn’t overflow. It overflowed in our backyard all the way down. I’ve never seen it before that bad,” said Vigneault.

On Sunday, Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway transformed into a lake.

“This is bad because the rain was so quick,” said Vigneault.

On Sunday night, the city of Cape Coral blocked the area off.

Hugo Delgado is the Cape Coral Stormwater Maintenance Manager, and his team is working on blocking off the road.

“We’ve mobilized people here last night to block off the road. Today we came here trying to find if we have any blockages in the line,” said Delgado.

They found the line and they’re taking care of it.

“We have a big vacuum truck, we have a pump so that way we’re trying to pump the water outside of the intersection,” said Delgado.

There are still detours in place as of Sunday afternoon.

The city asks that you please follow detours for your safety. If you see standing water anywhere else, it’s best to avoid it.