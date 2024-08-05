WINK News

Miracle moment: Sickle cell patients escape to magic camp

Reporter: Amanda Hall Writer: Carolina Guzman
Sickle cell patients escape to magic camp. Rodnesha Odige is living with sickle cell disease, and it’s time for a miracle moment.

Kids with a painful, life-long disease are enjoying some end-of-summer fun.

It’s a magical time for children with sickle-cell disease. They’re “visiting” the carefree “wizardry world” at Camp Boggy Creek in Central Florida.

Golisano Children’s Hospital gave them a magical send-off. The kids made their own magic hats and played with the hospital dog Lemon, who can make anyone’s worries disappear.

Sickle cell is an inherited blood disorder that causes severe pain episodes and other serious complications.

Fifteen-year-old Rodnesha Odige looks forward to connecting with campers like her.

“Going to camp, you get to meet new people, learn their stories about how sickle cell affects them and tell your story. They make you feel very welcome like you don’t have a care in the world,” said Odige.

It’s a prescription for fresh air and summer fun with a magical twist. These boggy creek campers are our miracle moment.

The campers can fish, do archery, work in the woodshop, perform on stage, and so much more, as you heard Rodnesha say, while connecting with others with similar medical experiences.

