Miracle moment: Sickle cell patients escape to magic camp

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Putting our resilience to the test. Southwest Florida is looking to turn the page on tropical storm Debby and recover from flooded roads and beach erosion.
Tropical Storm Debby made landfall in northern Florida, and the excessive rain from the storm’s outer bands caused widespread flooding throughout many parts of Southwest Florida.
Sickle cell patients escape to magic camp. Rodnesha Odige is living with sickle cell disease, and it’s time for a miracle moment.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
Roads near Venetian Way and Glendale Avenue in North Naples are seeing flooding, and high tide is still to come.
Fort Myers endurance swimmer Heather Roka is set to swim the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland for charity.
With the clock ticking on the process that would allow Lee Health to convert from a public to a private nonprofit structure, questions raised by the Lee County Board of Commissioners make it clear the system has a way to go before the October deadline to reach a final mission agreement with the county.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Tallahassee and provided a grim update on Tropical Storm Debby’s impact.
Tropical Storm Debby made landfall towards the Big Bend, bringing heavy rain throughout most of the west coast of Flordia while also still having affects to Southwest Florida.
The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is assessing sites for damage and impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.
The Glades County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for illegally harvesting nearly 765 pounds of saw palmetto berries.
Election day is quickly approaching, as various Southwest Florida counties have released their early voting schedule.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a tree and patrol car over the weekend in Cape Coral.
A Naples Soap Co. anti-aging skin care line launching next year will utilize NASA 3D biometric technology as part of an effort to lead the commercialization of space-age cellular science for personal care products.
An Arcadia man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man who died of his injuries last week in DeSoto County.
Sickle cell patients escape to magic camp. Rodnesha Odige is living with sickle cell disease, and it’s time for a miracle moment.
Kids with a painful, life-long disease are enjoying some end-of-summer fun.
It’s a magical time for children with sickle-cell disease. They’re “visiting” the carefree “wizardry world” at Camp Boggy Creek in Central Florida.
Golisano Children’s Hospital gave them a magical send-off. The kids made their own magic hats and played with the hospital dog Lemon, who can make anyone’s worries disappear.
Sickle cell is an inherited blood disorder that causes severe pain episodes and other serious complications.
Fifteen-year-old Rodnesha Odige looks forward to connecting with campers like her.
“Going to camp, you get to meet new people, learn their stories about how sickle cell affects them and tell your story. They make you feel very welcome like you don’t have a care in the world,” said Odige.
It’s a prescription for fresh air and summer fun with a magical twist. These boggy creek campers are our miracle moment.
The campers can fish, do archery, work in the woodshop, perform on stage, and so much more, as you heard Rodnesha say, while connecting with others with similar medical experiences.