Hurricane Debby strengthens in the northern Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Debby formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm on Sunday night.

As of the 2 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are 80 mph with higher gusts.

The system is moving north at 12 mph. Later on Monday, it’s expected to turn toward the northeast and east.

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt said the center will reach the Florida Big Bend coast later Monday morning with a life-threatening storm surge of up to 10 feet.

Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia throughout Monday and Tuesday.

A coastal flood advisory remained in place for Charlotte and Lee Counties until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Debby passed Southwest Florida as a tropical storm, creating rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches. There remained potential for outer rain bands of the system to impact the area on Monday morning.

The rainfall and winds set off flash and urban flooding warnings as well as scores of tornado warnings in the area.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, a storm surge watch remained in effect from Englewood northward, including Charlotte Harbor.

A flood watch remains in effect for Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties through 8 p.m. Monday.