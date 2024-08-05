Hurricane Debby strengthens in the northern Gulf of Mexico

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Hurricane Debby formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.
Fort Myers Beach saw a lot of flooding, strong winds and even some storm surge early Sunday from Tropical Storm Debby.
An Englewood woman faced flooding in her home Sunday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning in the northern part of Florida, but that does not mean Southwest Floridians are not enduring any severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Hurricane Debby formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm on Sunday night.
As of the 2 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are 80 mph with higher gusts.
The system is moving north at 12 mph. Later on Monday, it’s expected to turn toward the northeast and east.
The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt said the center will reach the Florida Big Bend coast later Monday morning with a life-threatening storm surge of up to 10 feet.
Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia throughout Monday and Tuesday.
A coastal flood advisory remained in place for Charlotte and Lee Counties until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Debby passed Southwest Florida as a tropical storm, creating rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches. There remained potential for outer rain bands of the system to impact the area on Monday morning.
The rainfall and winds set off flash and urban flooding warnings as well as scores of tornado warnings in the area.
As of 2 a.m. Monday, a storm surge watch remained in effect from Englewood northward, including Charlotte Harbor.
A flood watch remains in effect for Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties through 8 p.m. Monday.