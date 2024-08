Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is continuing to track Hurricane Debby as it brings winds, scattered rain, and storms to our area.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered rain and storms will be moving in this afternoon as some rain bands redevelop along the coast. As Hurricane Debby strengthens, wind speeds will increase with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph.”

Monday

Windy start to the day with isolated rain and storms around the area.

Those windy conditions continue through the day with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. High winds will lead to higher tides this afternoon.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through the afternoon as tides will run 1-3′ higher today.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s as scattered rain and storms continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday

Warm, humid and breezy start to the day.

Winds will remain quite breezy through the day with gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered rain and storms will once again be around the area.

A few of those are possible in the morning with more storms likely in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday

Drier weather looks to move in for the middle of the week as dry air wraps around Debby still lingering across the Southeast.

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible throughout the day and in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be hotter and back in the lower to mid 90s.