Lee commissioners vote to purchase 10 acres on Pine Island for Conservation 20/20

Writer: Carolina Guzman
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000.

According to the county, the land will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, an existing Conservation 20/20 property.

The Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee recommended approval of this purchase by unanimous vote on June 19.

Closing costs are estimated to add up to $12,000 to the acquisition cost.

The Lee Commissioners also voted to pursue acquisition activity on two parcels:

  • A 129.5-acre parcel located in Buckingham, south of the Orange River Road and east of Interstate 75 and north of Homestead Lane.
  • A 14-acre in-fill parcel located in J. N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Lee County.

There are currently 31,444 acres within the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program.

