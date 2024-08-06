Lee commissioners vote to purchase 10 acres on Pine Island for Conservation 20/20

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It’s the 11th location for Tap 42 but the first on the Gulf Coast for a hospitality concept serving contemporary American fare, craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.
We are working to get more information on the state of the victim and suspect, who is in custody.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved buying an EMS facility in ITEC Park off Alico Road in South Fort Myers.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000.
Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states, AP sources say.
Two dogs were found dead after a fire broke out at a home in San Carlos Park on Seville Road and Tampa Street this morning.
Several car crashes have been reported on Interstate 75 South at various mile markers, causing significant delays.
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Tuesday along with more rain and storms throughout the afternoon.
Lee County teachers have had their hands full due to understaffing and classroom overcrowding; a new program may provide relief before the school year begins.
Following the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby, Charlotte County’s Department of Health is offering free private water testing for possible contamination.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash that left one vehicle rolled over on Monday evening.
Water mitigation companies are having a busy week cleaning up while dealing with the impact of Debby.
Eco-friendly? Sure, but are electric vehicles hurricane-season friendly?
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident at A Expert Tire & Service.
Authorities are investigating a crash involving an off-duty deputy at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Flint Drive.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000.
According to the county, the land will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, an existing Conservation 20/20 property.
The Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee recommended approval of this purchase by unanimous vote on June 19.
Closing costs are estimated to add up to $12,000 to the acquisition cost.
The Lee Commissioners also voted to pursue acquisition activity on two parcels:
There are currently 31,444 acres within the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program.