Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke for the first time since being selected as Vice President Harris’ VP pick in Pennsylvania.

Walz was a teacher before leaving the job to run for Congress, where he served until 2019 and was then elected as governor of Minnesota.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt is asking how local democrats in Lee County feel about the VP choice.

Robert Geltner, a Lee County delegate, told WINK New he’s celebrating the vice president’s new running mate.

“Looking forward to seeing how this campaign progresses,” said Geltner, “pretty excited. I’m glad they finally announced it. It was pins and needles while you were waiting to see what they were going to do. I was kind of hoping for Shapiro.”

Charlotte County delegate Marvin Covey said he’s not disappointed, and he’s looking forward to getting to know Minnesota’s governor.

He said, “I’ve heard good things about him this morning.”

Jim Rosinus is the Chair of the Lee County Democratic Party, and he said, “He brings a lot to the ticket. He’s governor of a blue state, but when he was first elected, he was elected from a rural red county in that blue state. He’s a 24-year Army National Guard veteran and a former teacher. He appeals across the board. He can talk to rural, suburban and urban voters.”

Rosinus said the party was averaging two new volunteers a week before Harris announced her candidacy.

Now?

“Since July 27, we have over 90 volunteers that we’ve put into our database already,” said Rosinus. “The surge in enthusiasm and excitement hasn’t slowed at all, and I don’t think it will now that we have an official vice president on the ticket.”

But Donald Trump’s campaign has a nickname for what’s happening — the campaign donations, rising poll numbers, media attention — the former president calls it “The Harris Honeymoon” and says it won’t last long.

And if you’re wondering how Trump feels about Walz, in a reaction post on Truth Social he simply said, “Thank you,” implying he thinks the choice is a good one for him in this election.