Family and friends held a vigil on Tuesday night to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Kendra Ahrens.

“Cheer practice and games, her place will always be there, but she won’t be there,” Isabella Maurer, Kendra’s best friend.

Forever 15, loved ones will always remember Ahrens as a bright, happy teenager after her life was cut too short.

“[She was] funny, for sure, always making me laugh. Strong because everything she’s been through and everything she’s done and kind,” said Maurer.

Last Wednesday, Ahren was struck and killed by a box truck while riding her bike on her way home from her summer job at Sunsplash.

Since then, this crosswalk has seen more flowers with each passing day.

“I like driving past and going to the middle memorial site because I see how many people leave, like stuffed animals and all her favorite things,” said Bailey Johnson, another best friend of Kendra’s.

“She was always a part of our group,” said Maurer. “It’s like we’re missing a person.”

Hands together and holding back tears, Ahren’s best friends shared a message in their group chat of one of the last times they heard from Ahren.

“It’s like, it hasn’t fully processed through yet. I do know that she was just texting yesterday. Like, more of like, how she was so excited about the game that she got second place, and she was just so happy. Now that when you go back to school, it’s gonna be the worst,” said Ella Roebuck, Kendra’s best friend.