Breezy with more rain and storms for your Tuesday 

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Tuesday along with more rain and storms throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the day ahead, scattered rain and storms are in the forecast. The bulk of the rain is expected to occur from midday through the afternoon.”

Tuesday

Isolated rain and storms will continue to move through the area this morning with more rain and storms likely midday and into the afternoon.

Winds will remain quite breezy through the day with gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday

Drier weather looks to move in for the middle of the week as dry air wraps around Debby still lingering across the Southeast.

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible throughout the morning and afternoon.

High temperatures will be hotter and back in the lower to mid-90s.

Thursday

Drier air continues to move into Southwest Florida for Thursday plans.

While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry. Temperatures will be on the hotter side with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 98 to 103°.

An update to Tropical Storm Debby as it continues to slowly move through the Southeast, dumping rain across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Dangerous and coastal flooding will continue to be the biggest issues for those areas through the end of the week.

For Southwest Florida, tropical moisture continues to stream in through Tuesday, which means tropical downpours and gusty winds will likely occur.

In the Western Caribbean Sea and Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea remain disorganized.

Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development later this week as the system moves across the western Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico.

There is a 30% chance of further development over the next seven days.